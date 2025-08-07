Shooting at West Mercury Boulevard intersection leads to multi-vehicle crash: HPD

HAMPTON, Va. — A shooting at the intersection of West Mercury Boulevard and North Armistead Avenue led to a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday night, according to Hampton police.

The crash happened after unknown suspects got out of their car to shoot another car nearby, police said.

Around 7 p.m., police say officers went to the intersection of West Mercury Boulevard and North Armistead Avenue in response to reports of gunfire.

There, they found a crash involving multiple vehicles, with one showing damage from gunfire, police said. No one was injured in the crash.

Based on a preliminary investigation, some people got out of their car at the intersection and approached another car, police said. They shot at the car multiple times, hitting it, which led to several vehicles crashing.

Police say the suspects left the scene before officers arrived.

HPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.

If you have any information about this incident, call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.