One person dead after a Saturday evening accident in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — One man is dead after an accident on West Mercury Blvd. in Hampton on Saturday evening.

Around 6 p.m. Hampton's Public Safety Communications team received a call for a pedestrian involved accident in the 1st block of West Mercury Blvd.

When first responders arrived, they found the man lying in the road, and pronounced him dead at the scene.

An initial investigation found that the man was attempting to cross the eastbound lanes of traffic when he was struck by a vehicle. There was no designated crosswalk near the area where the man was trying to cross. The driver of the car is cooperating with police and remained on the scene of the incident.

The crash remains under investigation by Hampton Police.