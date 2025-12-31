Hampton Police investigating after driver reportedly wounded by gunfire

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Police were dispatched to the 1900 block of East Pembroke Avenue around 3:44 p.m. When officers arrived, they found an adult male suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The victim told police he was driving in the 500 block of Slater Avenue when he was struck by gunfire. He left the area and stopped in the 900 block of East Pembroke Avenue, where police found him.

Police say it appears to be an isolated case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division or leave an anonymous tip through the Crime Line.