Hampton Roads community gathers for 11th annual holiday celebration

HAMPTON, Va. — A holiday tradition that began with one woman's desire to avoid spending Christmas alone has grown into a cornerstone community event serving hundreds of families across Hampton Roads.

For 11 years, the Boys and Girls Club in Hampton has hosted a holiday gathering that provides food, toys and companionship to local families. What started as Cardella Peedeen's way to combat loneliness after her mother's death has evolved into a vital community resource.

"My mom died, and it was like I was being lonely all the time so I said I'll just start spending my time with ones that's in the same predicament as me don't wanna be alone at home," Peedeen said.

The event now serves hundreds of people annually, drawing families from throughout the Hampton Roads area who need support during the holiday season.

"Because I just like doing for the community, I just like helping out," Peedeen said.

This year held special significance as Peedeen's own family members showed up unexpectedly to help continue the tradition she started.

"It means the world to me have been trying to give them to them. They just showed up," Peedeen said.

Community leaders say the consistent turnout demonstrates the lasting impact of neighbors helping neighbors.

"It means that we still have people in community that care," said Wahlan McDew, president of Do Gooders Hampton Roads.

The growth from the first event 11 years ago illustrates the expanding need and community response. McDew recalled that initial gathering served 50 people.

"Our very first event 11 years ago we fed 50 people we thought that we didn't do anything spectacular but then once we thought about it that was 50 people not gone without a meal," McDew said.

Volunteers return year after year, motivated by gratitude for their own community connections.

"I started because I wanted to give back to the community that has given me so much," said Michelle Watson, who has volunteered for four years.

The emotional impact of the gathering resonates deeply with organizers like Deena Moore, founder and executive director of Do Gooders Hampton Roads.

"I get a little emotional this year just feels really really really happy like I'm so full with the love that I see people giving," Moore said.

Despite reaching the 11-year milestone, organizers and volunteers say they have no plans to stop the annual tradition that has become essential for many Hampton Roads families during the holidays.

