Driver charged after car crash on I-64 leaves 2-year-old dead: VSP

HAMPTON, Va. — A driver was charged in connection with a car crash on I-64 that killed a 2-year-old last Wednesday, Virginia State Police said Tuesday.

Victor Martin Mendez, 39, was charged with following too closely, according to VSP.

VSP says around 8:35 p.m., officers responded to the car crash on I-64 westbound near the I-664 interchange.

Based on VSP's gatherings, a 2011 Toyota Sienna was rear-ended by a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze. This resulted in the Sienna spinning, then striking a 2004 Honda Accord before striking the jersey wall on the left side of the interstate, according to VSP. The Cruze struck the guard rail on the right side of the interstate.

A 2-year-old passenger in the Sienna was then sent to the hospital, where they later died from their injuries, according to VSP. The child was properly secured in a car seat at the time of the crash.

Another passenger in the Sienna was also hospitalized with serious injuries, according to VSP. The driver of the Sienna received minor injuries. The driver of the Accord and Mendez, the driver of the Cruze, were not injured as a result of the crash.

VSP is still investigating this crash.