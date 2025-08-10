Hampton City Schools bus mechanic wins statewide 'Best Bus Technician' competition

HAMPTON, Va. — Just in time for the start of the new school year, some added peace of mind, perhaps, for families with kids who ride school buses in Hampton.

Hampton City Schools bus mechanic Tim Cullen is now considered the best bus mechanic in the state.

He and other bus mechanics went to Richmond in July for an annual competition that included a 50-question written test and two hands-on challenges fixing issues with busses.

This is not the first time Cullen has competed, but it is the first time he’s won. He said the job is challenging, but something he takes pride in.

“I look forward to coming to work every day. Everybody I work with, they’re top-notch," Cullen said.

The school district has 250 buses. They’re inspected every 45 days, and that’s on top of dealing with any issues that pop up on them in between inspections.

Cullen worked on cars at a car dealership before working on buses, but said there’s a lot more pressure working on the buses.

“There’s more people riding in it and it hauls the most precious cargo in the world," Cullen explained.

Along with the busses, the district has about 250 other vehicles mechanics also have to maintain.

In a statement, Hampton City Schools Transportation Director Darrin Will said this is the first time in his 26 years with the school district someone from the district has won the competition. He goes on to say, in part, "We are truly blessed to have such a dedicated and talented team of mechanics here at HCS."