Disabled car blew tire before fatal HRBT crash; victim ID'd, charges pending

HAMPTON, Va. — Additional information has been released regarding Virginia State Police's investigation into the deadly car crash that took place in the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel on Monday.

Virginia State Police are working with the Hampton Commonwealth's Attorney's Office as charges are pending against the driver troopers say was involved in the crash.

Police responded to the incident on I-64 eastbound inside the HRBT around 2:38 a.m. on Monday. A grey Nissan Altima driven by 39-year-old Thomas Wiley was disabled after a tire popped inside the tunnel. The Altima was then struck by a red Acura, driven by 36-year-old Torro Huggins, who was reportedly traveling "at a high rate of speed," according to Virginia State Police.

Wiley was ejected from his vehicle and died at the scene, according to Virginia State Police. Huggins was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, according to Virginia State Police.