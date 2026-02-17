Shooting at Hampton residence leaves one dead, another hurt: HPD

HAMPTON, Va. — A deadly shooting early Tuesday on North Armistead Avenue is under investigation, Hampton police said.

Officers responded around 12:31 a.m. to a reported shooting in the 2000 block of North Armistead Avenue. A man was found with a serious injury and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Hampton police.

Officers were then notified about a walk-in gunshot victim at Sentara Careplex with a non-life-threatening injury. Hampton police say they determined the two incidents were connected.

According to Hampton police, both victims were at the residence when one man was fatally shot. The other man ran outside after hearing gunfire and was shot, but managed to drive himself to the hospital.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing.