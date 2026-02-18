Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
House fire on Dare Avenue leaves two dogs dead, one person seriously hurt: HDFR

HAMPTON, Va. — A house fire on Dare Avenue resulted in two dogs dying and one person being seriously hurt Wednesday morning, according to the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue.

Around 3:52 a.m., crews responded to a structure fire in the 400 Block of Dare Avenue. Callers reported that a resident was still inside the home, according to the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue.

When crews arrived, one person was rescued and transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Two dogs were found dead at the scene, according to the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue. The fire was knocked down at 5:02 a.m.

This fire remains under investigation, according to the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue.

