Bus drivers remind the public to drive safely near school zones and buses

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Every year, we see drivers breaking basic traffic laws when they’re driving around a school or behind a school bus.

Let’s break down some of the punishments you could face if you disobey some of these rules, starting with the traffic signs you’ll find around schools.

One sign placed near every school in Hampton Roads is the speed enforcement sign.

Communities in Hampton Roads enforce these signs by installing speed cameras around schools to catch those exceeding the speed limit. If caught, you could get fined seven dollars for each mile per hour you go above the limit, plus a processing fee of around $60.

Watch similar coverage: Amtrak Virginia opens new transportation center in Newport News

Amtrak Virginia brings new transportation center to Newport News

Another sign you’ll see pretty regularly is the one signaling that a crosswalk is coming up.

With all the kids that walk to school, it’s important to be aware of pedestrians. If you are caught driving over one while students are crossing, you could face a fine of around $500. If you hit a student, that could mean jail time.

But it isn’t just these school signs you need to watch out for. You also need to keep an eye out for school buses.

Every year, drivers attempt to drive around them once they’re stopped.

“That arm just isn’t there to inconvenience you. That arm is to make sure that student gets on that bus safely and off that bus safely,” said Chuck Callahan, a bus driver with Chesapeake Public Schools.

Watch more: More people are signing up to be school bus drivers in Hampton Roads

School bus driver numbers getting better as new school year approaches

It’s a problem drivers all across Hampton Roads would love to stamp out.

Passing a stopped school bus is classified as a form of reckless driving. When you’re caught doing it, that punishment will be hefty. You could get points on your license, up to a $2500 fine, and jail time.

“Give us five minutes. A child’s life is worth 5 minutes,” said Jeanne Morrison, a Virginia Beach Public Schools bus driver.

Watch: Southampton County Sheriff's Office introduce new speed cameras as kids return to school

Southampton County Sheriff's Office introduce new speed cameras as kids return to school

Another problem these drivers face is people pulling out in front of their buses.

They want News 3 to remind drivers that the school buses are extremely heavy vehicles with a lot of kids on them. So please don’t try to squeeze out in front of them, even if you’re in a rush.

“Just be aware that the bus is a transportation vehicle for the most precious people in the world, our kids,” Callahan told News 3.

These are very basic rules to follow, and if you do, you’ll ensure all kids in Hampton Roads get to school safely.