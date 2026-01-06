Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Geno's Steaks to open new location, reward offered for first 100 customers

HAMPTON, Va. — Geno's Steaks will open its first location outside of Pennsylvania on Thursday at Power Plant Hampton Roads.

The Philadelphia restaurant, known for its cheesesteaks, will give the first 100 customers a free sandwich starting at 11 a.m. The new location in the Power Plant district features an arcade and a waterfront patio.

"I can't wait to bring a piece of our Philly tradition to Hampton and officially open on January 8,” said Geno Vento, Owner of Geno's Steaks. "It's an honor to stand alongside such a talented, respected group of restauranteurs in the Hampton Roads region."

ARCADE, an 8,000 square foot entertainment venue, will be located behind Geno's. It offers a full-service bar, classic and modern arcade games and interactive experiences for all ages.

