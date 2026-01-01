$100k lottery ticket bought at Hampton Wawa

HAMPTON, Va. — Although no $1,000,000 raffle ticket was purchased at any Hampton Roads gas station, there was still a winner in our area.

Five $1,000,000 tickets and seven $100,000 tickets were drawn across the commonwealth for Virginia's New Year's Millionaire Raffle.

In Hampton, one lucky lottery participant bought their $100k winning ticket at the Wawa on 301 East Mercury Boulevard.

The million-dollar winners bought their tickets at gas stations in Burke, Bealeton, Madison, Alexandria, and Hopewell. The six additional winners of the $100k ticket made their purchase at Montvale, Winshester, Stafford, Manassas, and Leesburg.

Earlier this year, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the Virginia lottery had $901 million in profit, which, by law, all goes to public education. The Virginia lottery says they've contributed to around 10% of Virginia's total K-12 budget.