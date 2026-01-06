Fencing going up on Mercury Blvd in Hampton to try to increase pedestrian safety

HAMPTON, Va. — A new effort is being made to increase pedestrian safety in Hampton. Fencing is being put up in the median on part of Mercury Blvd.

Stand along Mercury Blvd. between Seldendale Dr. and the entrance to the Langley Square Shopping Center and you likely won’t have to wait long to see someone dodging traffic to cross the street.

It’s an issue businesses in the area are well aware of.

Watch: Hampton launches survey to help improve traffic safety in the city

“I always see people run across the road," said Sunsplash Caribbean Restaurant Owner Jeremy Brown.

“Absolutely. All the time," Fertita's Owner, Jessica Madon, said when asked if she sees people crossing the road.

On Dec. 28, someone was hit and killed trying to cross the street where there wasn’t a crosswalk.

Watch: Hampton City Council considers changes to improve pedestrian safety on Settlers Landing Road

That’s what the city is trying to prevent.

A five-foot tall fence is being put up in the median between Seldendale Dr. and the entrance to the shopping center. The goal is to get people to cross at the intersections at either end where there’s a crosswalk and traffic lights.

“It is a project that is being done by the city of Hampton but funded by VDOT. It’s been several years in the planning because it takes time when you’re getting that state funding," Hampton Public Information Officer Mike Holtzclaw said.

Watch: Hit-and-run in Hampton results in 1 woman dead

The city hopes this fencing won't be the last on Mercury Blvd.

“We do have goals of putting up more fencing at other places on Mercury. This time around, our public works department is looking to actually appeal to City Council to include it in the city’s Capital Plan. That would speed up the funding process," Holtzclaw explained.

News 3 talked with multiple people crossing the street. None wanted to go on camera but said they’re glad to see an effort being made to increase pedestrian safety.

Watch: Hampton police investigate deadly hit-and-run crash on W. Mercury Boulevard

Businesses owners News 3 talked with both on and off camera were also, generally, glad to see the fencing.

“Honestly, we just really hope that it solves the problem with people crossing the road without the crosswalk and getting hit and it being fatal most of the time," Madon said.

They aren’t concerned it will hurt business by preventing people from crossing, but Brown doesn’t believe the fencing is entirely a good idea.

“If a vehicle hits the fence, that’s not going to protect anybody. It’s a good idea and it’s a bad idea," said Brown.

As of Tuesday, the fencing being put up was expected to be complete in early spring 2026.