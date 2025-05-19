Hampton police investigate deadly hit-and-run crash on W. Mercury Boulevard

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police are investigating a deadly accident involving a pedestrian that happened late Sunday night on West Mercury Boulevard.

Emergency services received a call around 10:50 p.m. reporting the incident in the 1000 block of West Mercury Boulevard, police said. When police and fire rescue arrived, they found a man lying in the road.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Hampton police.

Police said the man was crossing the eastbound lanes of West Mercury Boulevard at North Armistead Avenue when he was hit by a vehicle. The driver did not stop and fled the scene.

There is a crosswalk at the location where the man tried to cross, according to the authorities. His name has not been released as authorities notify his family.

The incident is being investigated by Hampton Police’s crash reconstruction team.

Anyone with information on what happened should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.