Hampton City Council considers changes to improve pedestrian safety on Settlers Landing Road

HAMPTON, Va. — Settlers Landing Road, between Eaton Street and the Air and Space Museum in downtown Hampton, could look different in the near future.

At Hampton City Council’s latest work session, Hampton’s interim public works director presented conceptual designs.

They include less street parking, wider sidewalks and shorter crosswalks, among other things.

Hampton Deputy City Manager Brian Deprofio said the work is the next step in a bigger plan.

“In 2021, the Downtown Hampton Development Partnership presented a plan for implementing various public infrastructure projects downtown. Council has funded many of the projects presented," Deprofio explained at the work session.

Riley Bohanon is a Hampton University student and frequently travels along Settlers Landing Road through downtown. She’s glad to hear the city is considering making changes.

“Definitely extending the sidewalks," said Bohanon.

She’d also like to see sidewalks added that are not right next to the road.

“Maybe on this back area here, adding some sidewalks or roads that could lead to the school or other areas," Bohanon said, gesturing toward the south side of the road.

Darren Andrews owns a barber shop at the intersection of Eaton Street and Settlers Landing Road, also wants to see something added.

“I would probably put a bike lane, and for the scooters, and a lot of HU kids that come back and forth and come across that bridge to commute to either the grocery store or 7-11," Andrews explained.

He thinks not allowing cars to turn left to go over the bridge at times when there’s a lot of traffic might be a good idea, too.

“That would probably cut down a lot of traffic and make it a lot more safer for the kids that are making that commute," said Andrews.

As of the work session, the goal was for the Settlers Landing Road project to go out to bid in about a year and for the work to take a year and a half to two years to complete after that.