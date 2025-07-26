Hampton creating infill housing plans to help develop multiple city neighborhoods

HAMPTON, Va. — An effort is underway in the city of Hampton to create what is known as infill housing in five parts of the city.

“I think it’s a smart thing to do," Aberdeen Gardens Civic League President Shelton Tucker said.

Tucker is glad to see the city trying to strategically grow the community. Hampton is working with an architecture firm to create design plans for new homes in Aberdeen Gardens.

The plans will be based on residents' suggestions in community meetings and an online survey, both of which show what they want the new homes to look like.

“We would very much welcome infill homes that bring character, and of high quality. Not necessarily expensive, but good quality homes," said Tucker.

Plans are also being created for the Phoebus, Buckroe, Downtown and Greater Wythe communities.

The city’s goal is to maintain the historic character of each community as new homes are built, benefiting anyone who wants to build a home in these communities.

“If you wanted to build a new home in one of these neighborhoods, you will be able to go to this plan book and pick out one of the pre-approved plans and save a whole lot of red tape that you would have to ordinarily go through to get your plans approved," Hampton Public Information Officer Mike Holtzclaw explained.

The city is hoping to have the same success it sees in the Huntersville neighborhood in Norfolk.

That’s where News 3 met Beatrice Garvin-Thompson. She is the co-founder of the Olde Huntersville Civic League. In Huntersville, housing is just one part of the neighborhood revitalization.

“We’re actually converting a green space into a cognitive park," Garvin-Thompson said, referring to a space on what she calls the neighborhood's impact street.

She continued, "So we’re having game tables installed in collaboration with the city. We're having game tables installed with checkers and chess, hopscotch, four-in-one and also anything that stimulates the mind.”

Flooding mitigation is something else the neighborhood is working on as well.

She is excited to know Hampton is taking note of the success.

“I hope that, also, they share some of our lessons learned. I think the important thing is that it be community-driven and centered," Garvin-Thompson said.

As of July, the plans for the neighborhoods in Hampton were expected to be ready in August 2026.