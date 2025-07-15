Residents voice ideas, concerns in St. Paul's Transformation Project in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The future of Young Terrace and Calvert Square is beginning to take shape, but a clear timeline for redevelopment has yet to be finalized. On Monday, Norfolk residents gathered at the Murray Center to weigh in on what they want their neighborhoods to look like in the years ahead.

The event kicked off a four-day planning session — called a “charette” — which is part of the larger St. Paul’s Transformation Project. This effort aims to redevelop aging public housing in the city, with a focus on building stronger, more vibrant, and more resilient communities. Both neighborhoods were originally constructed in the 1950s and house roughly 2,000 residents.

The Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority (NRHA), along with city officials and community stakeholders, invited residents to participate in feedback stations covering everything from housing design and green space to transportation, stormwater management, and youth services.

NRHA Executive Director Nathan Simms said the agency is approaching the project differently than past redevelopment efforts, incorporating lessons learned from the ongoing redevelopment of Tidewater Gardens. Simms emphasized a focus on “serving while planning” — providing residents with services and support during the redevelopment process, rather than after the fact.

Among the concerns raised by residents: fears of displacement, the loss of Section 8 benefits, and the affordability of new housing. Others asked for more local businesses, outdoor space for children, and resources like a youth opportunity center.

To address those concerns, Simms said NRHA is pursuing a “build-first” model — starting construction on vacant parcels to minimize disruption to current residents. The phased plan also includes case management and financial literacy support provided by community partners like the United Way of South Hampton Roads.

Officials recently announced the selection of Gilbane Development as the master development partner for the project. Community feedback gathered this week will be used to help shape the final design, which is expected to be unveiled in the next 60 to 90 days.

Simms encouraged residents to stay engaged, reminding them that their participation is key to shaping a community that reflects their needs and values.

“This is a different process,” Simms said. “It’s not top-down. We’re building a community together — one residents can be proud to live in.”