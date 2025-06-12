Hampton tragedy: community mourns after former city councilman kills mother

HAMPTON, Va. — The sudden and tragic death of an 86-year-old woman in Hampton has left the community shocked and saddened.

Friends and family are still processing the loss of Pat Gilliland, a longtime resident known for her independent spirit.

Tom Dorman, a longtime friend of Gilliland, spoke with WTKR on Wednesday. He told reporters he had known her for over 35 years and described her as a thoughtful individual who cared deeply for those around her.

“I was devastated when I heard about this,” Dorman said, reflecting on the shocking news of her death.

On Tuesday, Hampton police discovered the bodies of Pat Gilliland and her son, Randy Gilliland, at their home. Authorities have reported that Randy, a former Hampton City Council member, shot his mother before taking his own life.

Dorman shared his concerns regarding some narratives that have surfaced since the tragedy.

“What bothered me the most is that when I saw his post saying that I was her caregiver, and I’ve had enough. Let me tell you something — she took care of that boy for six or seven years. He lived under her roof,” he stated.

He emphasized the importance of sharing the positive aspects of Pat's life and legacy, rather than focusing solely on the circumstances surrounding her death.

As the community reflects on the impact of Pat Gilliland’s life, many are urging for a remembrance of her kindness and strength.