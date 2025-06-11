Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityHampton

Actions

Suspect arrested, charged in February shooting on Michigan Drive: HPD

1 found dead in vehicle after shooting on Michigan Dr. in Hampton, police say
Hampton police car
Posted

HAMPTON, Va. — A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a February shooting in Hampton that left one man dead and another person wounded, according to Hampton police.

Police arrested 23-year-old Caleb Marquise Dillard of Newport News and charged him with second-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, discharging a firearm near a dwelling and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

The man who died in the shooting was identified as Patrick Hewett, 25, of Hampton. He was shot on Feb. 26 just after 9:30 p.m. near LaSalle Avenue and Mercury Boulevard, according to police.

When officers got to the scene, they found two people in a vehicle on LaSalle Avenue who had been shot, police said. Hewett died at the scene while another person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities believe the shooting actually happened inside the vehicle in the 400 block of Michigan Drive.

More stories from Hampton

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dream Home Giveaway