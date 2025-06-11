Suspect arrested, charged in February shooting on Michigan Drive: HPD

HAMPTON, Va. — A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a February shooting in Hampton that left one man dead and another person wounded, according to Hampton police.

Police arrested 23-year-old Caleb Marquise Dillard of Newport News and charged him with second-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, discharging a firearm near a dwelling and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

The man who died in the shooting was identified as Patrick Hewett, 25, of Hampton. He was shot on Feb. 26 just after 9:30 p.m. near LaSalle Avenue and Mercury Boulevard, according to police.

When officers got to the scene, they found two people in a vehicle on LaSalle Avenue who had been shot, police said. Hewett died at the scene while another person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities believe the shooting actually happened inside the vehicle in the 400 block of Michigan Drive.