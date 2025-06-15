Juneteenth and Father's Day celebrated Sunday in downtown Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — The 4th annual Peninsula Juneteenth Freedom Fest was held on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 15 ahead of the holiday on the 19th.

Since becoming a federal holiday in 2021, Juneteenth celebrations filled with history, music, and performances have been hosted throughout Hampton Roads. That’s what happened at Mill Point Park in downtown Hampton over the weekend, where community members gathered to enjoy vibrant live music, prayer, fellowship, and food.

The free event was sponsored in part by Celebrate Healthcare and Sentara. It included healthcare screenings, health insurance enrollment, community resources, a Mobile History Museum, and a variety of vendors and food trucks.

Speaking to the crowd, Rev. Dr. Jerome Barber stated, “We still have the power to act out of our profound faith for a better future and a collective effort to build new lives.” He added, “These are the days we’re fighting through. It’s that unbreakable spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King. It’s that unbreakable spirit of the school children in Little Rock. It’s that unbreakable spirit of the sanitation workers in Memphis. It’s that unbreakable spirit of Rosa Parks. It’s that unbreakable spirit in the face of all that we are dealing with. We have come this far by faith, leaning on the Lord and trusting in His Holy Word.”

Residents were also encouraged to get out and vote in the primary on Tuesday. “We are really promoting civic engagement and the importance of your vote is your voice,” said Gaylene Kanoyton, President of Celebrate Healthcare.

