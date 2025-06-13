Looking for Juneteenth activities? Here's a list of events happening in the 757

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Next Thursday, June 19, is Juneteenth. Since becoming a federal holiday in 2021, Juneteenth celebrations filled with history, music and performances have been hosted throughout Hampton Roads. This year, some annual events are returning and a handful of new ones are taking place starting Saturday, with celebrations happening in the 757 through the end of the month.

Below is a city-by-city overview of Juneteenth events:

