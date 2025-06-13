Looking for Juneteenth activities? Here's a list of events happening in the 757

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Next Thursday, June 19, is Juneteenth. Since becoming a federal holiday in 2021, Juneteenth celebrations filled with history, music and performances have been hosted throughout Hampton Roads. This year, some annual events are returning and a handful of new ones are taking place starting Saturday, with celebrations happening in the 757 through the end of the month.
Below is a city-by-city overview of Juneteenth events:
- Virginia Beach: Juneteenth At The Beach
- June 19 to 22
- Norfolk: Juneteenth Norfolk celebration at Town Point Park
- June 14 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Hampton: 4th Annual Juneteenth Celebration
- June 15 from 11:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Portsmouth: 4th Annual Juneteenth Celebration
- June 14 from 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Suffolk: Juneteenth Family Day
- June 14 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Newport News: Juneteenth 2025
- Events happening throughout the month of June
- Chesapeake: Juneteenth in Chesapeake
- Events happening on June 15 and 16
- Fort Monroe: Sankofa’s 14th Annual Remembrance Ceremony
- June 14 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Williamsburg: Juneteenth in Greater Williamsburg
- Events happening from June 14 to June 21