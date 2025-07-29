50+ show salmonella symptoms at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital over past few days

ACCOMACK CO., Va. — Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Accomack County has seen 52 patients with symptoms of salmonella starting Sunday morning until Tuesday afternoon, hospital leaders tell News 3.

Leaders with the Accomack County Health Department say they think patients potentially contracted salmonella at a “private event," and they believe the food was not stored at the right temperature.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), most people get salmonella from contaminated food. Salmonella cases are more common in the summer since warmer weather and unrefrigerated foods create ideal conditions for salmonella bacteria to grow, the CDC adds. Common symptoms include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps.

