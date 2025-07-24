Bon Secours facility offering urgent care, advanced imaging opens in Town Center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place in Virginia Beach Town Center Thursday morning to mark the opening of a new Bon Secours facility.

One side of the new facility will act as an urgent care, while the other side will operate as an advanced imaging center. Both parts of the facility will have access to each other via a connecting hallway. Both sides are also able to access physical therapy services on the second floor.

We caught up with one of the regional directors after the ribbon was cut to hear about the impact this has on Virginia Beach families.

“If they don’t need an emergency room or they don’t have time to wait for a primary care visit, we’re here to be able to service them. But what’s also important is that we’re able to service more than one need," said Dr. Carlton Stadler, Regional Medical Director.

The medical center, located at 4677 Columbus Street, is now open with temporary hours, but those are planned to expand to allow for better flexibility. For more information on Bon Secours Imaging in Town Center, click here. For more information on Bon Secours Urgent Care in Town Center, click here.