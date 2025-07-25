Gang bust across Hampton Roads leads to 70+ indictments: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A four-day gang bust in multiple Hampton Roads' cities led to over 70 indictments, according to Virginia Beach Police.

The investigation led to over 74 direct indictments, which include charges ranging from gang participation, recruitment, weapons violations, and drug distribution, according to police.

Police say five people were charged in relation to the indictments:



Quadeyr Tyus, 21, was charged with multiple counts of gang recruitment, participation in a gang, and conspiracy to recruit for a gang.

Devon Bennett, 24, was charged with multiple counts of gang recruitment, and conspiracy to recruit for a gang.

Tyler Ricks, 27, was charged with multiple counts of gang recruitment, and conspiracy to recruit for a gang.

Leionte Smith, 24, was charged with multiple counts of gang recruitment, and conspiracy to recruit for a gang.

Tyquan Cabarrus, 26, was charged with falsifying a firearm transaction record.

Police say two other men were arrested for various offenses in connection with this investigation:



Demarih Lockhart, 21, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Domario Sanderson, 20, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, illegal possession of extended magazine, and participation in a criminal street gang.

The operation happened during from July 14 to 17, with eight residential search warrants executed in Virginia Beach, Norfolk and Chesapeake. Police said they busted several gangs operating in our area — specifically, they targeted members of the Everybody Killer Gang, also known as the EBK Gang.

Police said the EBK Gang is associated with the Bounty Hunter Watts Gang.

Police reported seizing 13 firearms, ammunition, narcotics and additional gang-related evidence.

Regarding the recent indictments, Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul W. Neudigate issued the following statement:

“This operation demonstrates our department’s unwavering commitment to pursuing those who choose to engage in violence and lawlessness in our city. We will continue to apply pressure through strategic enforcement operations to remove dangerous individuals from our neighborhoods and hold them accountable.”

Police shared that this gang bust is thanks to the collaboration from VBPD Crime Suppression Squads, VBPD SWAT, VBPD Forensics, the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF), Chesapeake Police Department, Norfolk Police Department and Virginia State Police Tactical Team.