Landyn Davis thrives head of upcoming benefit ride this weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The progress of 10-year-old Landyn Davis, who was struck by a stray bullet while at home nearly a year and a half ago, continues to inspire his family and the community.

This upcoming weekend, his plans to pay forward the kindness they received during their tough times by hosting a benefit ride.

Every summer brings change, and for Landyn, that change has come in many forms, including the addition of a new pet.

“His name is Blacknight Waterson Davis,” Landyn said, introducing his new aquatic friend.

John Hood

His progress is evident as he recently stood for the first time on his own since the shooting.

“I’m happy he’s happy,” said Steven Davis, Landyn's father. “He had nothing but smiles the whole time. He’s going back to school and has been working hard on walking, so he can return.”

Landyn’s parents expressed their excitement for his return to class this fall.

He has been working on drawing, writing, and has adapted since the shooting, becoming left-handed.

“My right side got harder to use, so I use my left more,” Landyn explained.

John Hood

While the family is thrilled with Landyn’s progress, they are also dedicated to making a difference in the community through this weekend’s event.

“This Saturday, we are doing the Island Pulse Musik Festival,” said Joseph Kelly, the organizer of the festival.

The festival will be held in Portsmouth at Bayside Harley Davidson, with the benefit ride supporting the Landyn Davis Foundation, which aims to help other families affected by gun violence.

John Hood

“When we got the opportunity, we said we should start a foundation to help other families because what the community did for us was amazing,” Kelly said.

Participants can sign up for the ride in person on Saturday morning.