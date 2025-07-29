Rudd to headline Chesapeake Sports Club August luncheon

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR)- Ricky Rudd drove himself to NASCAR stardom during a Hall of Fame career and now Hampton Roads racing fans can hear from the sport's legend first-hand.

Rudd will be the featured speaker at the Chesapeake Sports Club's monthly luncheon on August 11 at the Chesapeake Conference Center. The event will begin at 11:30 AM.

The Chesapeake native has 23 career NASCAR wins to his name and holds the modern era record with 906 career Cup Series starts. He took at least one checkered flag in 16 consecutive seasons, tying for fourth all-time. Rudd finished a career-best second place in points during the 1991 campaign.

Rudd was inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame in 2007, the Hampton Roads Sports Hall of Fame in 2010 and the NASCAR Hall of Fame this year.

The deadline to register for the Chesapeake Sports Club August luncheon is Wednesday August 6. The cost is $25 for club members, $40 for guests. Registration can be completed here.