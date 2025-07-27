Girls of the Gridiron: London holds fifth annual women's football clinic

WILLIAMSBURG, VA (WTKR)- Mike London takes pride in furthering the game of football for women and that mission continued Sunday afternoon.

London and his daughter, Kristen, hosted the fifth annual Wilson's Legacy Women's Football Clinic at Warhill Sports Complex in Williamsburg. Young ladies from elementary school and up hit the field to learn the game, build confidence and sharpen their skills.

"Just have fun and know that they belong," the head coach said of what he hopes participants got out of the event. "They're important. What they want to know and grow to learn is something that people should take notice of."

"I just hope everybody comes out here and they dig so much deep into themselves that they're able to overcome some of their confidence issues, to really boost their self-esteem and their courage and confidence for sure," Kristen London added.

The elder London has been coaching football for more than 35 years, while Kristen suits up in the women's professional football ranks. While the clinic only lasts for four hours, camaraderie grows and competition gets intense.

"I think it will definitely grow overtime, once the nerves finish working out, once some girls get acclimated to the scenery and their teammates and everything like that," noted Kristen. "Once the nervousness kicks out, then they'll definitely be ready to perform."

"It gets pretty competitive," Mike smiled. "Now when they see a game or they're competing, they've taken it to a whole other level themselves, so to see that level of resolve and the confidence that they have, that's really special."

Between 50 and 60 young ladies hit the field for the clinic Sunday afternoon. Wilson's Lecagy is named for London's father, Kristen's grandfather, who always advocated for women's sports.