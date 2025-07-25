Norfolk State product Price takes aim at consistent role with Commanders

ASHBURN, VA (WTKR)- Bobby Price had always called the 757 his football home. The Virginia Beach native starred at Bishop Sullivan and Norfolk State, but bounced around a bit since joining the NFL ranks in 2020.

Now he's looking for some consistency with the Commanders. It's somewhat of a full circle situation for Price, who pulled for the burgundy and gold growing up in Hampton Roads.

"My favorite guy growing up was Donovan McNabb," he recalled. "Obviously Sean Taylor, RIP to him, big hit guy. Now I play defense so a big fan of the big hits and stuff like that."

Now Price is patrolling that defensive backfield in Washington just as Taylor once did. The former Spartan saw time in three games last season for the Commanders, but now has his eye on raising his profile. His first goal is a simple one: make the 53-man roster coming out of training camp.

"Definitely become a big part of the equation," he said of his 2025 ambitions. "Just being able to be part of the team, being a puzzle piece and just doing whatever I can do to help the team."

"He's a high-energy dude," safety Quan Martin added. "He comes to work every day the same dude and his effort, his energy, he brings a lot to the table for us."

Part of taking that next step is listening and learning. The cornerback shares a room with some talented defensive backs, such as veteran Marshon Lattimore and second year standout Mike Sainristil. Those two players headline a wealth of experience and knowledge from which Price can utilize.

"It feels good, because veteran guys, Pro Bowl guys who have been there, knows the film, knows how to break down film, knows different types of guys through the division," Price noted. "It gives me the opportunity to learn from those guys and become a better player."

As Price chases his NFL dreams, he hasn't forgotten where he comes from. He may be suiting up for the burgundy and gold, but he's keeping a close watch on the green and gold as well.

"Michael Vick, I'm definitely happy he's there," the cornerback said. "He's also got some former pros on that team so I'm excited for those guys to learn how to be a pro, but also learn how to become a good football team."

Price feels ready to elevate his game and gets the chance to do so just a stone's throw away from family and friends as he takes the field for his childhood favorite team.

"As a little kid being a Redskins' fan, it means the world to me," he noted. "I get to be in front of my family, my mom, my dad, my brothers. I have a son now, so he gets to come down and watch me play so it means the world to me."

Price spent his first three seasons with the Lions before joining the Cardinals in 2023. Last season marked his first with the Commanders. His best campaign came in 2021 with Detroit, when Price played in 15 games, tallying 18 tackles and three passes defended.