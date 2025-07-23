757 products Holmes, Tapp set for second seasons with Commanders

ASHBURN, VA (WTKR)- Hampton Roads is home for Jalyn Holmes and Darryl Tapp, but last year Washington became their football homes. Now both have their eyes on strong second seasons in the nation's capital.

"Just to see the energy from the fans and from the area and the support, all that comes flooding back," Tapp said Wednesday. "We're working our tails off starting today to make sure we have that same feeling when we come back for next season."

"We had a great run last year, but it's an exciting time to try to match that and even go further than we did last year," added Holmes. "To be with these guys again, it's always a great feeling."

Holmes is a Lake Taylor graduate who has grown into a reliable defensive end. The eight year veteran goes to work for Tapp, his defensive line coach, and he says the Deep Creek product brings no shortage of energy.

"He's an enthusiastic person," smiled Holmes. "He's full of energy, full of life. He's a great guy, an even better coach and I'm glad to be with him, especially that 757 connection. It's always love."

"They know how I like to rotate guys and get guys going," Tapp said of his players being familiar with his coaching in year two. "They know our tendencies as coaches, so it's easy for them to play towards that and get what we require accomplished."

For these 757 natives, those accomplishments are coming within a stone's throw of friends and family. Holmes even held a handful of community events back in Norfolk during the summer, something that's much easier with the close proximity of his NFL team.

"Honestly, they gave more to me than I probably gave to them," he said of his community efforts. "It's always great to give back to the 757 because that's where I'm from and there are so many kids who look up to me."

"It's home," Tapp said. "Every time I do anything, it's to make sure the people that know me are proud and happy to know my name and know my family's name, so I'm working my tail off and leaving no stone un-turned just trying to make everybody else be proud."

Holmes and Tapp have picked up valuable knowledge during their football journeys. The latter has coached in the Super Bowl, while Holmes is now an eight-year NFL veteran. Both are using what they've learned to make themselves better, pass it on and stand tall for their hometowns.

"Just to apply that to the young guys who are in the room and young guys that might be in different rooms," the former Titan said. "That just all goes back to the giving thing, just being able to reach back and help others is something I enjoy doing."

"Deep Creek and then Virginia Tech, having a chance to play for the 'Skins back then, coach now for the Commanders... it's a full-circle moment that I'm truly happy, blessed and fortunate to be in," Tapp added.

The Commanders resume training camp Thursday morning at 9 a.m.