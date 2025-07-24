Commanders Training Camp Day Two: Miller's draw to Washington and his mindset heading into year 15

ASHBURN, VA (WTKR) — Two days are in the books for Washington's training camp.

Today, Miller took to the podium for his first press conference since arriving in D.C. Miller is entering his 15th season in the NFL, but mentioned that this offense has brought him some firsts.

"Being out of work for four months perspective kind of changes a little bit," Miller stated. "Back when you were young, you was like, ‘Man, why we gotta go to OTA’s man? I wish I was home, man.’ And you sit on the couch for four months and it's like, ‘Man, I wish I was in OTAs, man.' I want to go to work."

This deal was quickly developed. Once Miller got the call from Adam Peters, he was ready to start chasing the quarterback again.

The former Super Bowl 50 MVP is no stranger to the spotlight. He's been one of the best pass rushers since entering the league. His 129.5 sacks are the most among players and 16th all-time. He's also tied with Charles Haley for the most career sacks in Super Bowl history.

His tenure in Buffalo didn't make headlines like previous years. He was still a productive threat off the edge, however, and helped bring Buffalo to the AFC Championship.

As for his tenure in Washington, he plans on being the same old Von Miller that fans have come to love.

"They're going to let me rush," Miller smilled. "That's what I do. I can still roll out the bed with my house shoes on and rush the passer."

He joins a Commanders defense that had fewer sacks than their offense gave up, with 43. Despite that, they allowed the third-fewest yards in the NFL. Joe Whitt was able to control the pace of the game defensively. However, he wasn't able to force turnovers quite like he and Dan Quinn used to do in Dallas.

Miller could go a long way towards changing that.

"When I put the cleats on and I get in my stance, I can just feel it," Miller said. "I still got enough twitch to still go out here and do what I do and be effective in the game."

The former Aggie not only still has the twitch, but he still has that rush for gold. His two titles in Denver and Los Angeles solidify him as a first-ballot Hall of Famer. When you're at Miller's level, though, that doesn't satisfy you.

"I understand that the goal is to win them all, but in reality, we are going to have some struggles and going to have some adversity," Miller emphasized. "That's all good too because most of the time adversity reveals character and it's all good medicine at the end of the day. This team is all about winning, I'm all about winning, and it was a good marriage.”

Our coverage in Ashburn will continue throughout the week.