Commanders' 2025 Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before camp kicks off

ASHBURN, VA (WTKR) — Commanders football has returned!

An unforgettable 2024 season sent the Commanders into the stratosphere. Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels was one of many names to break out and lead Washington to its best season in decades. The 12-win campaign was headlined by their first NFC Championship appearance since 1991.

Washington has been busy this off-season. Adam Peters has made it his mission to follow up on their success and reach the promised land in 2025. With that comes the price of admission.

In March, the team officially acquired 49ers star Deebo Samuel for a 2025 fifth-round pick. An experienced WR2 was towards the top of the team's needs. While Samuel dealt with tribulations in 2024, having his least productive season since 2020. Joining a culture like Washington's could be the revitalization he needs. The possibilities of the option attack with a mobile quarterback like Daniels could be music to Kliff Kingsbury's ears.

Perhaps the most important need, the Commanders made another pre-draft trade by acquiring Laremy Tunsil from the Houston Texans for a 2025 third-round pick, a 2025 seventh-round pick, a 2026 second-round pick, and a 2026 fourth-round pick. He comes with a hefty price tag, one Washington is more than willing to pay if it means keeping Daniels safe. Tunsil earned his fifth Pro Bowl nod in 2024. However, he accompanied that with a league-leading 17 penalties. This will be something Dan Quinn will emphasize cleaning up.

Those are just a few of the veteran pieces that have been brought in. Players like Javon Kinlaw and Von Miller, who joined just last week, bolster the team's experience. They retained some key players as well, like Bobby Wagner, Zach Ertz and 757 native Jalyn Holmes.

After being released by the Jets, he was signed by the Commanders on October 16 and appeared in 11 games for the team, tallying 14 total tackles and two sacks. Holmes resigned with Washington this offseason after being a key component on their defensive line. Heading into his second year in D.C., the Lake Taylor grad looks to replicate his disruption in the backfield in 2025.

Washington enters the 2025 season with the oldest starting rotation in the NFL, with an average age of 27. Unfortunately for Washington, their veteran additions haven't been the center of attention heading into camp.

All-Pro wideout Terry McLaurin remains without a contract extension. There was decreased worry back in June when there were no signs of significant progression, a new deal. Now, training camp is on the doorstep, and the Commanders are getting closer to having McLaurin absent from their programs.

The last time the former Buckeye spoke with reporters, he mentioned the team hadn't spoken with him in over a month. He looks to become the ninth receiver to be paid over $30 million annually. There have been no developments between the two sides since, so it's still unknown if McLaurin intends to lace up the cleats for training camp.

If there's one thing for certain, though, it's that the young guns in the receiving corps will have an opportunity to stand out. Second-year Rice receiver Luke McCaffrey could see an expanded role this training camp. After the praise Quinn sent his way during minicamp, McCaffrey could turn heads during the preseason and earn himself some valuable snaps.

Another receiver coach who was quick to praise was Virginia Tech alum Jaylin Lane. His role is narrower than McCaffrey's, likely sliding in as the team's slot receiver. Dyami Brown saw a lot of success in that role last season. Lane provides a heightened level of speed and agility in the open field that could make him more than a safety blanket.

Other rookies like first-rounder Josh Connerly and Ole Miss defensive back Trey Amos could be thrust into starting roles. With Sam Cosmi set to miss significant time from his ACL injury in January, they'll need all the help they can get protecting Daniels. Connerly is an intriguing athlete who stood out on one of the best teams in college football in Oregon.

Defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. could always benefit from extra secondary help. Amos provides Washington with a safer option on the boundary opposite of Marshon Lattimore. This would also fully utilize Mike Sanristill in the slot, an area in which he worked with high efficiency last year.

There's a plethora of new stories to be told in Ashburn this week as the Commanders come off the heels of a historic season.