Commanders Training Camp Day Three: Dominant secondary highlights strong defensive performance on the day

ASHBURN, VA (WTKR) — Day three brought the heat, figuratively and literally.

A blistering hot morning pushed practice back an hour. The Commanders, however, still showed out.

Dan Quinn stated on opening day that they would ramp things up as camp progressed. While they didn't throw on the pads, there was some more action today.

Most of the team and seven-on-seven sessions were in the red zone. One would think that would mean a masterclass from Jayden Daniels. Joe Whitt's defense, however, didn't let him get comfortable.

They came out swinging with a tip-drill pick-six from second-year corner Mike Sainristil. He and veteran cornerback Marshon Lattimore spent some time that morning during drills. Coming off a strong rookie season, the versatile defensive back is looking to put the league on notice and establish Washington as one of the best secondaries in the league.

The sophomore defensive back continues to grow as a player, leader, father and now husband.

Sainristil also got some new hardware this past week. The former Wolverine told ABC 7 News that he got married this past weekend to the mother of his child, Seliana Carvalho. While he still chases a Super Bowl ring, this ring he holds above all else.

Back in the field, the pick party didn't end with Sainristil. Linebacker Bobby Wagner got his hands on the ball in seven-on-seven drills in the red zone. This made number two for Daniels, but he wasn't alone. Marcus Mariota had a pass picked off by safety Tyler Owens across mid-field.

It wasn't all doom and gloom, though. The offense began to string together some good drives, scoring a handful of times in the end zone. Daniels, however, couldn't shake this defense off. He led the day with three interceptions, with the final coming from rookie CB Trey Amos in the end zone.

Amos has had an active camp. He's been getting work alongside the starters and has been making the most of it. The Ole Miss standout comes off a first-team All-SEC campaign and showcases every trait necessary to make an impact. His blend of size and speed could make him a regular on the field as soon as week one.

It was nonstop suffocation of whatever Kliff Kingsbury was calling. Big plays behind the line of scrimmage limited the offense's chance to establish a rhythm. Once they advanced the ball, the secondary stepped up to the challenge.

Iron sharpens iron, however. If there's any place to make these mistakes, it's at camp. Days like these for Daniels don't hold him back. He still jogged off the field with a smile. No hard feelings were felt towards Sainristil, as Daniels was playing around with his daughter after practice.

It's days like these that test the will of the team. A bad day for one player could mean a phenomenal one for another. This team's culture is vibrant and shown through their ability to pick each other up.

No matter how heavy a player struggles, fans should be at ease knowing they're walking back into a locker room like Washington's.