OBX SkimJam kicks off at Jennette's Pier

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — The OBX SkimJam is back at Jennette’s Pier, with 190 people competing in 115 heats from Friday to Sunday. Top professionals from all over the world including Brazil, Mexico, Delaware, California, Alabama and Florida are all competing for a $15,000 payout.

"I'm very excited with all the pros that have come from all over the world. Brazil made a very strong presence, which is super exciting," said Wendy Caputo, the co-host of the OBX SkimJam.

The event kicked off on Friday as competitors of all ages glided on the waves and showed off their talents in the water.

"This is an amazing community of human beings and families. A lot of these young adults travel here from all over the world, we've had the opportunity to meet their families and their parents," said Caputo.

Previous coverage: OBX SkimJam returns to Jennette's Pier with plans to honor injured skimboarder

OBX Skim Jam returns to Jennette's Pier this weekend

For the event’s organizers, being able to put this on for another year continues to be special.

"We do everything we can to support the community. For Skim USA, our mission is the growth and development of the sport. So we focus on the amateurs as much as the pros. The United Skim Tour focuses on the professionals and we're really honored that this is a crossover tour," said Caputo. "It's both organizations, and we're sister organizations coming together to bring the best of the best of amateurs and pros."

Everyone at the event is also keeping Colin Tibbs on their mind. The Perquimans County teenager is recovering after injuring his spinal cord in a skimboarding accident near Avalon Pier in June.

Friday night, a fundraiser was held to support Tibbs and his family.

“When something tragic happens, there is an awareness of the human being that it's happened to. A lot of people have taken great attention to pay attention to who he is. We have Colin in mind in spirit and in prayer," said Caputo.

Caputo and the organizers of the OBX SkimJam shared that this would not be possible without the support the Outer Banks community provides each year.

The event will continue on Saturday and Sunday at Jennette’s Pier from the morning to the evening.

For more information, event organizers encourage people to check out their Instagram pages: @obxskimjam and @skim_usa, where updates will be posted on each profile this week.