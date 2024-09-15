Virginia Beach's Price makes Commanders' debut in 'dream come true'

LANDOVER, MD (WTKR)- Bobby Price has run out of NFL tunnels before, but Sunday was a little bit different. This time he was home.

"It was a dream come true," Price said. "I've been working my butt off, got claimed here, hometown kid, so it was an opportunity and I just ran with it."

Price, a Virginia Beach native, made his Commanders debut Sunday when Washington hosted the Giants at Northwest Stadium. He was signed to the team's practice squad, but elevated to the active roster Saturday night. After spending last season across the country with Arizona, he's now on the field within spitting distance of where he grew up.

"Being on the field pregame, going against the New York Giants, being back home, being in this stadium, having my parents watching me, it's an amazing feeling," he smiled.

Price is one of a handful of names playing in the NFL with Hampton Roads ties. A Catholic and Norfolk State alumnus, he's putting in his dues hoping to stick around Washington for awhile. Who knows? Maybe someday soon kids in Virginia Beach will be wearing his jersey.

"It doesn't matter where you're from what school you went to, you can be here just like I am," he said. "It's just one step at a time."

While he's taking it one step at a time towards a big goal, he's also making sure to take in the moment as he represents his town, schools and himself right up the road from home.

"It means the world to me," Price remarked. "Not a whole lot of guys come from my area, so to be one of those guys, it means the world to me."

And for a Virginia native, Price has to be suiting up for his childhood favorite team, right?

"I actually grew up a Giants' fan, ironically," he smiled. "Hey, we got the 'W' today. I'm a Commanders fan now."

Price began his career in 2020 as an undrafted free agent with the Lions. Washington marks the third team of his professional career.