No Limit Sports Epidose 8: Future football stars and current stars who return to give back

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It may be the dog days of summer, but high school football teams have been hard at work getting ready for the 2025 campaign.

A large amount of talent has come out of the 757, but who could be next? This week, the No Limit Sports crew gives us some names of potential future stars to keep our eyes on. King's Fork's Anthony Henderson Jr., Matt Williams of Maury and Tyjae Curtis of Oscar Smith are among those players to watch when the 2025 season kicks off.

As for the stars of today, those who hail from the 757 are making it a point to return and give back. Cam Thomas, Patrick Jones, Jalyn Holmes and Dorian Finney-Smith are among those who come back to Hampton Roads to help future generations.

