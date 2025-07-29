Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityGloucester County

Actions

Body found in York River near area where missing man was last seen: GSCO

Authorities have not identified the body yet
Ongoing search efforts for man last seen going into York River: GSCO
GSCOMISSINGMAN.jpg
Posted

GLOUCESTER CO., Va. — A body was found in the York River Tuesday morning near the area where a man was reported missing Sunday, according to the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says the body they recovered is a male, but an identification has not been made yet.

The discovery was made around 10:11 a.m., which deputies say is about 42 hours after Steven Kendall Wright, 50, was reported missing from Gloucester Point Beach.

Camp Peary Police found the body of a male floating face-down in the river about half a mile from the Gloucester Point Fishing Pier, officials say.

The medical examiner's office will work on identifying the body and determining a cause and manner of death. The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the male's death.

More stories from Gloucester County

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dream Home Giveaway