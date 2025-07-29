Body found in York River near area where missing man was last seen: GSCO

GLOUCESTER CO., Va. — A body was found in the York River Tuesday morning near the area where a man was reported missing Sunday, according to the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says the body they recovered is a male, but an identification has not been made yet.

The discovery was made around 10:11 a.m., which deputies say is about 42 hours after Steven Kendall Wright, 50, was reported missing from Gloucester Point Beach.

Camp Peary Police found the body of a male floating face-down in the river about half a mile from the Gloucester Point Fishing Pier, officials say.

The medical examiner's office will work on identifying the body and determining a cause and manner of death. The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the male's death.