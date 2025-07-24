Suspects confess to roles in Mathews County double homicide and arson: Criminal complaint

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. — The two suspects charged for their alleged roles in a Mathews County double homicide and arson earlier in July confessed to authorities in post-Miranda interviews, court documents show.

Carol Paul Cormier Jr., 33, of Mathews County, is accused of killing Chad Wayne Ashford, 54, and Audrey Elaine Hudgins, 56, during an argument on Thursday, July 10, and then setting fire to a house on John Clayton Memorial Highway with the bodies inside.

Lacey Ann Horsley, 18, of Gloucester County, who is charged with accessory to murder after the fact and conspiracy to burn the house, told investigators with the sheriff's office what transpired the day of the murders.

Horsley, in the criminal complaint, stated that she was with Cormier when he was in a verbal argument with Ashford. Cormier, Horsley told investigators, pulled out a gun and shot Ashford multiple times.

Watch previous coverage: Two found dead in Mathews County house fire double homicide and arson

2 found dead in Mathews County house fire; ruled double homicide and arson

When Hudgins tried to call authorities, Cormier shot her, too, Horsley said.

Horsley and Cormier then drove off in a blue sedan — which was later corroborated with video footage, according to the sheriff's office.

The next day, according to Horsley, she drove Cormier back to the house at 17037 John Clayton Memorial Highway to "rid the house of evidence."

There, Cormier set the house on fire with the bodies inside, Horsley told investigators. Horsley also led investigators to a spot in Gloucester County where she said Cormier had disposed of evidence. There, "numerous .380 cartidges" were found, documents show.

When Cormier was interviewed by MCSO investigators, documents show he confessed to the crimes.

"Mr. Cormier apologized and admitted he lost his temper following an argument and panicked," the documents say. "Mr. Cormier stated that Lacey Horsley assisted with coming up with the idea of burning the house down in an effort to dispose of evidence."

Horsley and Cormier are both being held without bond.