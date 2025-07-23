NC man arrested, charged with multiple sexual assaults in Norfolk, VB; police looking for other victims

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police is looking for other possible victims of a North Carolina man who has been arrested and charged in connection with multiple sexual assaults and robberies.

Phillip J. Graham, 27, was arrested on Tuesday by Norfolk Police and is now facing multiple charges for sexual assault and robbery in both cities, VBPD said Wednesday.

In Virginia Beach, he is facing three counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, two counts of robbery using a firearm, two counts of abduction and forcible sodomy.

Norfolk said he is also facing two counts of forcible sodomy, two counts of robbery, two counts of abduction, one count of brandishing a firearm, one count of simple assault, and six counts of use of a firearm.

Graham allegedly committed the sexual assaults and robberies over the span of four days.

Friday, July 18, around 3:30 a.m., Norfolk Police went to the Double Tree hotel on North Military Highway in response to a sexual assault.

Two days later, a robbery occurred on the 1200 block of Christian Court around 2 a.m., and police said that an individual was robbed at gunpoint. The following day, another individual was robbed and sexually assaulted at gunpoint on the 4600 block of Commerce Street.

NPD said Graham was arrested on July 22 in connection with the Double Tree hotel sexual assault and is in custody at Norfolk City Jail without bond.

VBPD and NPD believe that Graham committed all three crimes.

This remains an active investigation as detectives say there may be additional victims.

Anyone who may have been victimized by Graham is asked to call VBPD Violent Crimes Unit at 757-385-4101.