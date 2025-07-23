Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityVirginia Beach

Actions

Virginia Beach swiftwater team returns home after helping Texas flood victims

Virginia Beach swiftwater team returns home after helping Texas flood victims
Rescue team from Virginia Beach helping Texas flood victims
vbfd swiftwater rescue team
VBFD Swiftwater Rescue Team
Posted
and last updated

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After weeks away from home, members of the Virginia Beach Fire Department's Swiftwater Rescue Team are back home.

This return comes after they deployed to Texas 18 days ago to assist with flood response operations under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

The VBFD team was welcomed back by loved ones at the Harry E. Diezel Fire Training Center around 4 p.m.

Fire Chief Ken Pravetz said, "We are incredibly proud of our team's courage and commitment during this difficult mission. Their tireless efforts in the face of tragedy reflect the very best of our department and our profession."

More stories from Virginia Beach

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dream Home Giveaway