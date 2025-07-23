Safety improvements coming to section of Virginia Beach's Lynnhaven Parkway

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If you grew up in Hampton Roads, you may have witnessed a crash near Lynnhaven Mall in the past, but safety enhancements are on the way for this busy area, including wider sidewalks and improved crosswalks.

The ceremonial groundbreaking took place Tuesday, marking the start of future developments along Lynnhaven Parkway.

“This improvement will make it easier for people to drive through this corridor, walk through this corridor and take a lunch break,” said City Councilman Michael Berlucchi.

Construction will begin Wednesday, with crews expected to work around the Lynnhaven Mall area to enhance Lynnhaven Parkway, from the I-264 exit to the area near Chuck E. Cheese.

Currently, there are no sidewalks on both sides of the road — a key change this project aims to address.

Emily Archer, deputy director of economic development, explained, “They have done some earlier improvements that stopped at the southern end of the mall, which we want to continue all the way to I-264 to keep that continuous sidewalk on both sides of the street.”

Additional improvements will encompass upgraded lighting, enhanced safety accessibility and fencing modifications near the I-264 interchanges.

A review of crash data reveals over 100 reported incidents along this section of roadway from 2023 through 2024. City leaders believe these advancements will enhance safety for everyone.

“So, let’s say you work across the street at STIHL or one of the other companies on the opposite side of Lynnhaven Mall – it’s making access to the mall and everything happening here easier for them and enhancing that connection,” Berlucchi said.

Construction work in the Lynnhaven Mall area is expected to begin first due to the holiday shopping season, with progress moving northward.

City officials anticipate the project will be completed in 2027.