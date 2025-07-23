Woman robbed by armed men in ski masks during Facebook Marketplace meet-up: Police

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A woman attempting to meet someone for a Facebook Marketplace deal says she was approached by armed men wearing ski masks who took her belongings and drove off in her car, according to Portsmouth police. Now, police are asking for the public's help in finding one of the suspects.

This happened on Saturday, July 12 in the 2300 block of Victory Boulevard, police say.

Police say around 9:45 p.m., officers were called about a carjacking. When they arrived, the woman shared that she was at the Victory Boulevard address to complete a Facebook Marketplace transaction.

When she got there, she says, three men — all with guns drawn and ski masks on — told her to get out of her car. They then took her phone and purse and drove off in her car, she added.

Portsmouth detectives identified one of the suspects as Dakari White, pictured below. Police say he's about 5'11" and 145 pounds.

Portsmouth Police Department Dakari White

White is wanted for carjacking, robbery, unlawful use of firearm in commission of a felony, and conspiracy to commit a felony, police say. Police consider him to be armed and dangerous.

Police say they're working to identify the other two suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also reach the Crime Line at **TIPS (**8477). Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or visit www.portscrimeline.com. As always, Crime Line tipsters are never asked to give their names or required to testify in court. If a crime line caller’s tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of drugs or stolen property, they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,500.