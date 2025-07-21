Virginia Wesleyan students find ways to address heat in Portsmouth, Virginia's 2nd-hottest city

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth ranks as the second hottest location in Virginia, according to a study from the National Centers for Environmental Information that compiled findings from cities and counties throughout the state.

Now, a group of graduate students and professors from Virginia Wesleyan University is hoping to change that, one tree at a time.

The initiative, called “Cool Down P-Town,” is part of a larger sustainability research project focused on reducing extreme heat across the city. Dr. Chris Haley, a professor of earth and environmental sciences at Virginia Wesleyan, said the team is identifying urban areas that could benefit most from tree planting.

“If we could find an area where we could plant a lot of trees, that would be great,” Haley said.

One of those areas includes eastern Calvert Manor, which researchers have identified as one of the hottest neighborhoods in the city. Another is Columbia Park, where the research team met recently to collect temperature data and observe infrastructure.

Though splash pads and shaded areas provide some relief, students say more systemic solutions are needed.

Graduate student Faith Laurent emphasized the real risks extreme heat poses to residents.

“Heat-related illness is one of the top natural causes of death,” Laurent said. “If people are walking to work, they don’t want to be walking in this heat. It’s dangerous.”

Now that the research is complete, Haley says next steps including working with city officials and residents to make long-term environmental changes. So far, Haley says they have given trees out to the public to plant on their own property. They also plan on speaking with city leaders to access city-owned land for tree planting and other cooling strategies.

“In Portsmouth, a lot of it is city property,” said Haley. “So we’ll be talking to city council or whoever we need to talk to.”

The team hopes the project not only cools the environment, but also improves residents' quality of life.

Low-income Virginia residents can request financial assistance with help getting air conditioning or paying their air conditioning bill.

Anyone interested in planting trees on their property or have a suggestion on where to plant trees can fill out this form.

If you would like to share your concerns or suggest solutions related to extreme heat in Portsmouth, fill out this form.