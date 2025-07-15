Portsmouth Humane Society seeks emergency fosters amid renovations

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Humane Society is asking for the community’s help as it prepares for major renovations inside its animal shelter.

The shelter needs at least 20 dogs to be placed in foster homes by the end of this week while the facility undergoes necessary floor repairs. Executive Director Dynna Uchiek said the renovation has been in the works for about eight months and will help create a cleaner, safer space for animals.

“The problem areas are really inside the kennel,” Uchiek said. “We want to prevent the spread of diseases and ensure the dogs have a safe, healthy place to stay.”

The resurfacing project will reduce the shelter’s usable space by 30 percent during construction, which is expected to last through early August. That’s why the need for foster homes is urgent.

Uchiek emphasized that there is no cost to foster, and anyone interested will receive guidance and support throughout the process. She also noted that fostering can sometimes lead to adoption — though there's no pressure to make that permanent leap.

“We’re really not pushing anybody, twisting anybody’s arm to adopt an animal,” she said. “If that’s the way it works out, we’re happy with that also. But really, we’re just asking for a safe home environment for about six weeks.”

Those interested in fostering can contact the Portsmouth Humane Society directly through their website or by visiting the shelter in person.

The organization hopes community members will step up to temporarily house dogs during this critical time of transition.