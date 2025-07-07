Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityPortsmouth

Actions

Body found in water following boat fire in Elizabeth River: Virginia Marine Police

Body recovered from boat fire in Portsmouth: Virginia Marine Police
Poster image (12).jpg
Posted

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Officials are working to identify a body that was recovered following a boat fire in the Elizabeth River in Portsmouth last week, Virginia Marine Police confirmed to News 3 Monday.

A call came in about the boat fire on July 3 around 6:30 a.m., police detailed. Fire and rescue crews arrived shortly after and located a sailboat on fire.

Divers found a body in the water, police said. They recovered both the body and the boat.

The Norfolk Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify the body and determine a cause and manner of death. They have not ruled out foul play, police say.

More stories from Portsmouth

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dream Home Giveaway