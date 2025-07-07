Body found in water following boat fire in Elizabeth River: Virginia Marine Police

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Officials are working to identify a body that was recovered following a boat fire in the Elizabeth River in Portsmouth last week, Virginia Marine Police confirmed to News 3 Monday.

A call came in about the boat fire on July 3 around 6:30 a.m., police detailed. Fire and rescue crews arrived shortly after and located a sailboat on fire.

Divers found a body in the water, police said. They recovered both the body and the boat.

The Norfolk Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify the body and determine a cause and manner of death. They have not ruled out foul play, police say.