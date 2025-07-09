American Cruise Lines may boost Portsmouth tourism with more dockings

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth could see a major tourism boost as American Cruise Lines looks to increase its number of visits to the city’s waterfront.

At Monday's city council public works session, the Portsmouth Port & Industrial Commission presented a presentation that included a slide about the cruise line docking more at the High Street Landing.

The cruise line currently docks in Portsmouth about 15 times during the fall and spring seasons, but during a recent city council work session, representatives proposed increasing that number to 25–35 visits annually.

Keith Toler, director of tourism for Portsmouth, says the cruise line has been a partner since 2023 and brings in visitors who enjoy the walkability of downtown and attractions like High Street and the Commodore Theatre.

“So they know where to shop, they know where live music is, they know where to get food or drinks,” Toler said.

Dwight Lawrence, co-owner of Thyme on the River, a restaurant at the start of High Street, says the added foot traffic would be great for local businesses.

“As long as they come on a good note, having a good time, not tearing up the city, I’m all for that,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence says another way he gets customers is by people taking the ferry.

"The ferry helped out a lot. And I got to know one of the guys, Dion, from the ferry, and we kind of worked with them. He actually tried to push our restaurant too, as well, to let people know about us, another big help," Lawrence said.

Lawrence says the city's push for economic development and social media were two other ways that have helped his business. He says other businesses are spreading the word for one another.

With more ships on the horizon, Portsmouth business owners are preparing to welcome more hungry visitors — and show off their food and views.

What's next? The river cruise line is asking the city to support seawall improvement to increase dockings.