Mercy Chefs to serve meals in Kerr County, Texas, after catastrophic flooding

Mercy Chefs, a Virginia-based nonprofit specializing in disaster relief, is deploying to Kerr County, Texas, to provide hot, chef-prepared meals to those impacted by catastrophic flooding.

The Portsmouth-based organization is aiming to serve hundreds of meals to search-and-rescue teams, first responders and flood victims by Saturday evening. Mercy Chefs plans to begin offering meals to the broader community starting Sunday, July 6.

The group is partnering with local churches to set up public meal pickup locations.

“The devastation unfolding in Kerr County is truly heartbreaking. Our prayers are with the families who have lost loved ones and with those still waiting for word on the missing,” said Gary LeBlanc, founder and CEO of Mercy Chefs. “Flash flooding has overwhelmed communities across central Texas. Our team is on the ground bringing hot meals and comfort to those who are suffering.”

Some of the organization's team members live and work nearby in Wimberly, Texas, and have been personally affected by the recent floods. Several joined Mercy Chefs after severe flooding in Wimberly in 2015.

“This is one of the many reasons why Mercy Chefs is able to get meals out so quickly to people in need,” said LeBlanc. “Our team quickly mobilized and started cooking. Another reason is our chefs’ incredible heart to serve their neighbors.”

Mercy Chefs was founded following Hurricane Katrina, when LeBlanc volunteered in New Orleans and became concerned about the lack of safe food options for disaster victims. Nearly two decades later, the nonprofit has served more than 30 million restaurant-quality meals across the U.S. and in international disaster zones.