Accused Churchland High School teacher faces additional rape, sodomy charges

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Churchland High School teacher, who is accused of sexually assaulting former students, now faces additional charges, according to court documents.

Court documents now show Jarvis Green, now 35, is facing the following charges:



Seven counts of indecent liberties with a child in a supervisory role

Five counts of sodomy by force, threat or intimidation

Three counts of rape

Four counts of object sexual penetration

Two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Green was let out on bond after being arrested in January.

Investigators told News 3 the victims are former students.

Green taught at Churchland High School and was also the girls basketball coach at Western Branch High School in Chesapeake. He is currently on administrative leave from both schools.

Churchland High School Principal Jennelle Burden sent the following message to the school's community after Green was arrested: