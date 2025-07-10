Accused Churchland High School teacher faces additional rape, sodomy charges

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Churchland High School teacher, who is accused of sexually assaulting former students, now faces additional charges, according to court documents.
Court documents now show Jarvis Green, now 35, is facing the following charges:
- Seven counts of indecent liberties with a child in a supervisory role
- Five counts of sodomy by force, threat or intimidation
- Three counts of rape
- Four counts of object sexual penetration
- Two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Green was let out on bond after being arrested in January.
Investigators told News 3 the victims are former students.
Green taught at Churchland High School and was also the girls basketball coach at Western Branch High School in Chesapeake. He is currently on administrative leave from both schools.
Churchland High School Principal Jennelle Burden sent the following message to the school's community after Green was arrested:
Good afternoon, Churchland families –
I have an update regarding a criminal investigation into one of our employees. Last fall, I wrote to you to inform you allegations were posted on social media regarding one of our staff members. Police immediately began its investigation at that time.
We have just been made aware that charges have now been filed against that employee.
While this is a police matter, I am sharing this news with you in order to reiterate what I shared with you last fall. This is a difficult and heartbreaking subject matter for us all: students, staff and families. Our school counseling team remains available for anyone who may want to talk. We also have the division’s Here to Help webpage at ppsk12.us/heretohelp [ppsk12.us] where you can find the link to Care Solace, a mental health service provider.
While I am limited in what I may be able to share, if you have any specific questions or concerns, please reach out to me directly. Thank you for continued support of Churchland High School.
Thank you.