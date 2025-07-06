Portsmouth veteran and educator, Horace Savage, celebrates 100 years of life

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — This past weekend, Portsmouth community members gathered to celebrate the centennial birthday of Horace Savage Jr, a World War II veteran and longtime educator in the city. The celebration coincided with America's Independence Day and offered a poignant reflection on the significant social changes that have occurred over the past century.

Savage, who is proud of his roots in Portsmouth, recounted his experiences growing up in a segregated school system during the 1930s and 40s. “I went to school in Portsmouth when it was a segregated school system,” he remembered.

He also shared a harrowing instance of racism affecting his healthcare. “I had a physician in a hospital emergency room, and being in real danger as far as saving my life was concerned, [I was] told he couldn’t touch me,” Savage recalled.

Despite facing these obstacles, Savage served bravely in the European Theater during World War II. He expressed pride in returning home safely after such a significant military journey. "When the war ended, we were on our way to Berlin; to have made that trip and return safely was a great thing," he said.

Reflecting on the present, Savage urged that more attention should be given to achieving peace both in communities and around the globe. “I’m not sure that some lessons that should have been learned have been learned well... and I think the world is bordering along lines that don’t bode well for the lasting peace that the world so richly deserves,” he stated.

As a former educator, Savage emphasized the importance of civic responsibility and urged the younger generation to engage actively within their communities. “It is a part of our responsibility as citizens to do what we can as individuals to help make progress in the area of civic responsibility,” he said.

Savage also shared his advice on reaching such a remarkable age. “Eat well—live according to our responsibilities as human beings one to another—do unto others as you would have them do unto you,” he advised.

To honor his legacy, a street in Portsmouth will soon be named after him. The block between Deep Creek Boulevard and Frederick Boulevard, where Savage was born 100 years ago, will bear the name "Horace Savage, Jr. Way." His daughter, Alexis, revealed that the planning commission has approved this tribute, which will be brought before the city council on August 28 for final approval.

Savage’s 100th birthday celebration serves as a testament to his resilience and the broader journey towards equality and social justice throughout American history.