Grilled cheese bus rolls through Portsmouth, serving up free summer meals to kids

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A new addition to Portsmouth’s Summer Food Program is turning heads — and filling stomachs.

This year, the city has rolled out a “Grilled Cheese Bus,” a school bus-turned-food truck wrapped in giant photos of gooey, melted cheddar. It’s a partnership between Portsmouth Public Schools and the city’s Parks and Recreation Department to help ensure children in underserved neighborhoods get the meals they need during summer break.

“The biggest thing is driving through the neighborhood. The bus pretty much catches everyone’s eye,” said driver Danny Williams.

The goal is simple: meet kids where they are, especially since many families are unable to travel to pickup sites.

James Riddick is the coordinator with Portsmouth Public Schools. He says the mobile unit is making a big difference.

“What we want to do is make sure we have some way to get to the kids and offer them a meal — breakfast, lunch and dinner. It helps the parents. Just the cost of groceries nowadays — it’s essential,” says Riddick.

According to Mark Palamarchuck with Portsmouth Parks and Recreation, more than 20,000 meals were served in June alone.

Riddick says the plan is to expand the program during the school year, with the bus visiting the city’s three high schools and three middle schools.

Whether it’s lunch or breakfast, this grilled cheese bus is making a tasty impact — one stop at a time.

You can find the full summer food program schedule here.