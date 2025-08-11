Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police needs help identifying suspect linked to Victory Boulevard homicide: PPD

Man dead after shooting on Victory Boulevard in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A person was found shot to death following a shooting on Victory Boulevard Saturday afternoon, according to Portsmouth police.

Around 6:18 p.m., police responded to the 2300 Block of Victory Boulevard for a reported shooting. 20-year-old Kendall Lamont Llanos was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene, according to police. He died at the scene.

The suspect has been described as a 5'8" to 5'6" Black male with a lighter skin tone. Police say he likely weighs between 150 to 160 pounds.

"He was seen fleeing the scene wearing a green and white short-sleeved shirt and light-colored jeans," police added.

Anyone with pertinent information should contact the Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

